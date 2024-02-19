India on track to become $35 trillion by 2047 says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that the present governments ambition is to make India a fully developed nation by 2047 and all efforts are being made in this direction. While addressing a media delegation of 35 journalists from 19 countries of Latin American and the Caribbean in New Delhi today, Goyal said that the governments ambition is to increase the current $3.7 trillion economy to be a $30-35 trillion economy by 2047 and to ensure food and energy security of the nation. Goyal said that the current government has completed a turnaround of the macroeconomics of the country. He noted that India has witnessed the best performing decade in the last 75 years of Independence with inflation being halved in the past 12 years that has benefited the economy with interest rates in control.

