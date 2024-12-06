Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves acquisition of majority stake in Atsumitec Co.

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 06 December 2024

The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) at its meeting held on 06 December 2024, inter-alia, approved the acquisition of 95% shares with voting rights in Japanese company Atsumitec Co. through its wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V (SMRP B.V.).

Honda Motor shall continue to own remaining 5% voting rights shares in Atsumitec Co.

Atsumitec Co. is engaged in the production of high precision machined components including gear shifters, chassis and transmission parts for 4- Wheeler and 2-Wheeler vehicles.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

