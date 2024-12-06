Ramco Systems jumps after inking pact with arm of Hanjin Group

Ramco Systems added 2.73% to Rs 488 after the company has entered into a partnership with Hanjin Information Systems & Telecommunication (HIST) to digitally transform their M&E and MRO operations.

Hanjin Information Systems & Telecommunication (HIST), a leading ICT services company and a subsidiary of the Hanjin Group Korea.

This partnership leverages Ramcos next-gen aviation maintenance software in collaboration with HISTs expertise in IT consulting for the aviation industry.

The partnership provides Korean aviation organizations with the powerful synergy of HISTs advisory and software implementation expertise as well as Ramcos Aviation 6.0 Software, which enables organizations with streamlined processes, optimized supply chain, and enhanced efficiency in engine maintenance management. Ramco and HIST will collaborate on the first-ever implementation of Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 at Korean Air, the national flag carrier of South Korea.

Bong-Sup Byun, CEO, Hanjin Information Systems & Telecommunication, said, We will create new innovations in the IT market by combining Ramco Systems MRO solution expertise and Hanjin Information Systems & Telecommunications technological capabilities in the aviation and logistics fields. This partnership will provide opportunities for future-oriented growth for both companies.

Manoj Kumar Singh, chief customer officer Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, said, Our partnership with Hanjin Information Systems & Telecommunication reflects a synergy of vision and purpose, as we come together to empower Korean aviation organizations.

I am confident that this partnership will open doors to groundbreaking innovation for these organizations, enabling them to leverage Ramcos AI-powered solution to elevate their aviation operations with streamlined MRO, enhanced flight safety, and optimized commercials. Our initial collaboration to implement Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 at Korean Air will create immense strides in Korean Airs technology transformation. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Hanjin Information Systems & Telecommunication.

Ramco Systems is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 9.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 145.76 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income jumped 11.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 143.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

