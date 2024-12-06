RBI to link FX-Retail platform to NPCI Bharat Connect to expand reach and enhance user experience

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to link to the FX-Retail platform with Bharat Connect platform of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). According to RBI Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, with the objective of bringing greater transparency and fairness in the pricing of foreign exchange for users, especially for individuals and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) launched the FX-Retail platform in 2019. Presently, the FX-Retail platform is accessible through an internet-based application. To expand the reach of FX-Retail platform and enhance user experience, it is proposed to facilitate the linking of the FX-Retail platform with Bharat Connect (earlier known as Bharat Bill Payment System) operated by the NPCI Bharat Connect. The linkage will enable users to register and transact on the FX-Retail platform through the apps of banks (mobile applications, internet banking etc.) and non-bank payment system providers, which are integrated with Bharat Connect. In the first phase, it is proposed to implement a pilot facilitating purchase of US Dollar against the Rupee by individuals and sole proprietors. Going forward, the scope will be expanded to cover other FX transactions including sale of US Dollar against the Rupee and other categories of users. Users will continue to have the option to directly access the FX-Retail platform, as hitherto, and transact under the existing mechanism, the central bank noted.

