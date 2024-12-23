Board of Suyog Telematics approves preferential issue of shares and warrants

At meeting held on 21 December 2024

The Board of Suyog Telematics at its meeting held on 21 December 2024 has approved the following:

Issuance of up to 533,333 fully convertible warrants each carrying a right exercisable by the warrant holder to subscribe to one (1) equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each against each Warrant at an issue price of Rs 1,875 (including a premium of Rs 1,865).

Issuance of up to 910,665 equity shares, at an issue price of Rs 1,875/- (including a premium of Rs 1,865/- per equity share of the face value of Rs 10.

