JSW Steel Ltd Surges 2.96%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.22%

JSW Steel Ltd gained 2.96% today to trade at Rs 945.65. The BSE Metal index is up 1.22% to quote at 29984.44. The index is down 0.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 1.94% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.88% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 15.61 % over last one year compared to the 10.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has lost 3.19% over last one month compared to 0.77% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6507 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63276 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1063.35 on 04 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 762 on 14 Mar 2024.

