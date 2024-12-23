Sterling and Wilson Renewable soars after bagging order worth Rs 1,200 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy jumped 6.04% to Rs 470.35 after the company announce that it has received LoI for a prestigious new order totaling approximately Rs 1,200 crore in Gujarat.

In a regulatory filing made on Sunday, the company informed that it has received an order for design, engineering, procurement and construction of balance of system (BOS) for 500 MW (AC) solar PV project on EPC basis.

In addition to EPC with single point responsibility, it will also include comprehensive O&M for a period of three years.

Amit Jain, global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said: "We are proud to receive this prestigious order, which will support India and especially Gujarats transition towards clean energy.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions and has a total portfolio of over 20.7 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction). SWREL also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 7.6 GWp solar power projects, including for projects constructed by third parties.

