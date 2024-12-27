Max Estates launches Phase II of Estate 128, Noida

Acheives pre-sales booking value of Rs 845 cr within a week of project launch

Max Estates 128, a wholly owned subsidiary of Max Estates, announced the successful launch of Phase II of Estate 128, Noida. Estate 128 - II is registered with UP RERA number UPRERAPRJ294911/12/2024 and comprises the 4th tower, further expanding the thriving community of the first 3 towers, launched in July 2023.

Building on the success of the first phase, the second phase has achieved a pre-sales booking value of Rs 845 crore within a week of its launch, and has surpassed the company's original guidance of Rs 800 crore as the booking value potential for this phase. Combining both phases, the Estate 128 community will now comprise 4 towers with 268 units, spanning 10 acres and a total booking value of approximately Rs 2,700 crore.

With the successful launch of Estate 128-II and Estate 360, Max Estates' recently launched residential project in Gurugram, the company has already achieved a booking value of approximately INR 5,000 Crores in the first nine months of FY25. This performance is well within the company's full-year guidance of Rs 4,800-5,200 crore.

