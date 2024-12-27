Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tilaknagar Industries receives ratings action from CRISIL

Dec 27 2024
Tilaknagar Industries announced that CRISIL Ratings has revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities to 'Positive' from 'Stable' and reaffirmed its rating at 'CRISIL A-'. The revision in outlook is due to significant improvement in the financial risk profile, with progressive repayment of debt and healthy cash generation, making the company net-debt free as on 30 September 2024.

Dec 27 2024

