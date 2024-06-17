Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank approves increase in authorised share capital

Board of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank approves increase in authorised share capital

Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 15 June 2024

The Board of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 15 June 2024 has approved increase in authorised share capital of the Bank to Rs 2000 crore divided into Rs 1800 crore comprising of 1,80,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and Rs 200 crore comprising of 20,00,00,000 preference shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The Bank will also seek shareholders' approval in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

