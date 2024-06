Yes Bank has allotted 31,38,137 equity shares under ESOP on 15 June 2024. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 62,66,50,47,150/- consisting of 31,33,25,23,575 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 62,67,13,23,424/- consisting of 31,33,56,61,712 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

