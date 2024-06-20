Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Vesuvius India approves change in MD

Board of Vesuvius India approves change in MD

Image
Jun 20 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
The Board of Vesuvius India at its meeting held on 20 June 2024 has accepted the resignation of Nitin Jain as Managing Director of the company with effect from 30 June 2024. . He will take up a global role with the Vesuvius Group, based in the United Kingdom, and will remain as a Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company effective from 01 July 2024.

Further, the Board has appointed Mohinder Rajput as the Managing Director of the company with effect from 01 July 2024.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

