Bondada Engg hits life high on Rs 15-cr order win

Bondada Engineering rallied 3.11% to Rs 2,770 after the company received work order from Goldi Solar aggregating to Rs 14.65 crore.

The order includes installation & commissioning work of solar power plants and supply of wattpower inverter at Jambusar, Gujrat amounting to Rs 14.65 crore.

Bondada Engineering is a infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.30 crore, steeply higher than Rs 17.13 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations soared 116.07% to Rs 800.72 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 370.58 crore in Q4 FY23.

The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 2,820.80 in intraday today.

