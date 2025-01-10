Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bombay Burmah Trading sells land parcel in Tamil Nadu for 13-cr

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation said that it has executed sale deed of Phase 3 land spanning approximately 13.91 acres situated at Aralvaimozhi Village, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

The aforementioned land parcel has been sold to SAV Readymix Concrete, Muthukumar Enterprises, Sri Athisaya Vinayagar Blue Metals, and PMK Builders for total consideration of Rs 13.05 crore.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is a multi-product and multi-divisional organisation with diverse business interests - tea plantations, auto electric components, healthcare and real estate.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 107.1% to Rs 252.71 crore on 4.4% increase in net sales to Rs 4,658.46 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter rose 0.36% to end at Rs 2075.25 on 9 January 2025.

