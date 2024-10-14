Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bondada Engineering bags solar power project of Rs 390.25 cr from MAHAGENCO

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Bondada Engineering has received Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for a work order entailing design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of Crystalline Solar PV technology Grid interactive Solar PV power plant (with dry cleaning) along with associated power evacuation arrangement & 5 years Operation & Maintenance of same location, across various districts of Maharashtra state amounting to Rs. 390.25 crore including GST.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

