Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 47.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 43.56% to Rs 19.51 crore

Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 47.76% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.56% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.5113.59 44 OPM %79.7576.01 -PBDT19.5812.90 52 PBT19.4912.81 52 NP15.1610.26 48

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

