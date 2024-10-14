Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 47.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.56% to Rs 19.51 crore

Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 47.76% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.56% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.5113.5979.7576.0119.5812.9019.4912.8115.1610.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp