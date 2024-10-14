Hidesign partners with Unicommerce to improve its e-commerce operations

Hidesign has deployed Unicommerce's technology including its 'No Frills Order Processing' feature for omnichannel orders which will allow Hidesign's staff to view all actionable order items on a single page, making it easier to process store orders seamlessly from a centralised location.
Unicommerce's platform offers a wide array of integrations across marketplaces & webstores, logistics service providers, ERP, PoS and accounting systems that provide brands a cohesive experience to handle each aspect of their operations. Leveraging these integrations, Hidesign will be able to further streamline its e-commerce operations, improving its billing efficiency and providing a consistent experience across all store locations.
With the latest technological capabilities, Hidesign will be able to provide an enhanced post-purchase experience to its end-customers using Unicommerce's SaaS platform. Currently, the brand has integrated its 50+ stores and warehouses with the Unicommerce platform.
