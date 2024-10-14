Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hidesign partners with Unicommerce to improve its e-commerce operations

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Leather goods manufacturer Hidesign has partnered with Unicommerce, one of India's leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms to strengthen its e-commerce operations and improve order processing for its wide collection of leather products across online and offline channels.

Hidesign has deployed Unicommerce's technology including its 'No Frills Order Processing' feature for omnichannel orders which will allow Hidesign's staff to view all actionable order items on a single page, making it easier to process store orders seamlessly from a centralised location.

Unicommerce's platform offers a wide array of integrations across marketplaces & webstores, logistics service providers, ERP, PoS and accounting systems that provide brands a cohesive experience to handle each aspect of their operations. Leveraging these integrations, Hidesign will be able to further streamline its e-commerce operations, improving its billing efficiency and providing a consistent experience across all store locations.

With the latest technological capabilities, Hidesign will be able to provide an enhanced post-purchase experience to its end-customers using Unicommerce's SaaS platform. Currently, the brand has integrated its 50+ stores and warehouses with the Unicommerce platform.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

