Sterling Holiday Resorts opens new property in Bokaro, Jharkhand

Sterling Holiday Resorts (wholly owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India)) has made its debut in Jharkhand with its hotel, Sterling City Centre Bokaro. Located within the SAIL city in the heart of Bokaro, within close distance of all important corporates and landmarks of the city, the property connects seamlessly with the major business sectors in Bokaro & other industrial areas in Jharkhand like Ranchi, Dhanbad and Sindri.

Conveniently located within SAIL city and closest to the airport, the hotel is the ideal venue and epicenter for corporates and leading business houses converging for events and conferences. The hotel boasts of the largest indoor banqueting venue in the city, Conventia,' which spans 6,000 square feet and is ideal for conferences, exhibitions, and social gatherings. Additional versatile spaces, including the Alora Ballroom, Atrium Lounge, and Outdoor Lawns, cater to a variety of events, from intimate meetings to grand celebrations

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp