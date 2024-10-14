Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Holiday Resorts opens new property in Bokaro, Jharkhand

Sterling Holiday Resorts opens new property in Bokaro, Jharkhand

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sterling Holiday Resorts (wholly owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India)) has made its debut in Jharkhand with its hotel, Sterling City Centre Bokaro. Located within the SAIL city in the heart of Bokaro, within close distance of all important corporates and landmarks of the city, the property connects seamlessly with the major business sectors in Bokaro & other industrial areas in Jharkhand like Ranchi, Dhanbad and Sindri.

Conveniently located within SAIL city and closest to the airport, the hotel is the ideal venue and epicenter for corporates and leading business houses converging for events and conferences. The hotel boasts of the largest indoor banqueting venue in the city, Conventia,' which spans 6,000 square feet and is ideal for conferences, exhibitions, and social gatherings. Additional versatile spaces, including the Alora Ballroom, Atrium Lounge, and Outdoor Lawns, cater to a variety of events, from intimate meetings to grand celebrations

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

60-65 weak UCBs to exit supervisory regime by March 2025 on performance

LIVE: HCLTech Q2FY25 net profit rises 10.5% to Rs 4,235 cr, revenue up 8.2%

Do Patti trailer: Kriti Sanon marks production debut alongside Kajol

Retail inflation spikes to its highest level in 2024, touches 5.49% in Sept

Raj plugs into future, set to install smart electricity metres in all homes

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story