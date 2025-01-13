Brigade Enterprises signs MoU with Technopark

To develop World Trade Center at Thiruvananthapuram

Brigade Enterprises has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technopark to develop a World Trade Center (WTC) and supporting infrastructure, including a business hotel at Thiruvananthapuram. Aimed at developing around 1.5 million sq.ft of infrastructure, spread across a cluster of towers, the WTC is poised to bring in IT MNCs and provide 'Grade A' IT office space to the workforce in the park. The development is expected to generate employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, for over 10,000 people.

Brigade Enterprises already signed and initiated the expansion of WTC in Kochi Infopark with its 3rd Tower, taking its IT infrastructure to over a million sqft. Overall, Brigade plans to bring in appx Rs. 1,500 crore investment to the state in the coming years.

