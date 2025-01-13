Sudarshan Chemical Industries allots 18.69 lakh equity shares

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
On preferential basis

Sudarshan Chemical Industries has allotted 18,69,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each at an issue price of Rs 1043.33 per share (including a premium of Rs 1041.33) on preferential basis by way of private placement to non-promoters.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 7,10,96,250 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

