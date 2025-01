At meeting held on 13 January 2025

The Board of Rashi Peripherals at its meeting held on 13 January 2025 has approved to make an investment of upto Rs. 14 crore (for a 70% equity stake) by way of acquisition of equity shares in Satcom Info Tech (Satcom).

Post-acquisition Satcom Info Tech would become a subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News