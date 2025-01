Afcons Infrastructure has emerged as the Lowest bidder (L1) for the tender invited for the work of construction of the Access Controlled Pune Ring Road (East) Packages PRR E5 and E7 by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The project details are mentioned below:

1. Construction of Access Controlled Pune Ring Road (East) Package PRR E5 from Km.72+335 Valati, Taluka Haveli to Km.81+900 Sonori, Taluka Purandar, District Pune.

2. Construction of Access Controlled Pune Ring Road (East) Package PRR E7 from Km 97+900 Garade, Taluka Purandar to Km.104+140 Shiware, Taluka Bhor, District Pune.