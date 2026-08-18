BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 3293.9, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.1% slide in NIFTY and a 1.64% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

BSE Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3293.9, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24206.95. The Sensex is at 77387.34, down 0.44%.BSE Ltd has eased around 9.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26217.15, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.96 lakh shares in last one month.