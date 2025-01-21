BSE SME B R Goyal Infra spurt on winning NHAI order

B R Goyal Infrastructure hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 145.30 after the company secured a Rs 30.53-crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing user fee collection at the Paraghat Toll Plaza on NH-200 (New NH-49) in Bilaspur District, Chhattisgarh for one year from 23 January 2025 to 23 January 2026. This contract was secured through a competitive bidding process conducted via e-tender. The total value of the contract is Rs 30,53,34,545.

This contract aligns with a larger NHAI project: "Rehabilitation and up-gradation of NH-200 (New NH49) from Km. 127.500 to Km. 160.687 (Village-Theka/Darrighat to Village Banari section) to two/four lane with paved shoulder on EPC basis in the State of Chhattisgarh and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items."

B R Goyal Infrastructure is one of the leading companies specializing in the construction and development of infrastructure projects like roads, highways, bridges, and buildings. The company also helps to provide EPC services to third parties by offering them the construction of roads & highways, commercial complexes, industrial parks, housing projects, and HAM projects. The company is also engaged in wind power generation, manufacturing of ready-mix concrete (RMC), and toll collection contracts (TCC). As of 30 September 2024, the company had 402 permanent employees and 212 employees at TCCs.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 155.50 crore and net profit of Rs 1.94 crore for the period as on 31 July 2024.

Shares of B R Goyal Infrastructure entered the stock exchanges on 14 January 2025. The stock was listed at 135.75, at a premium of 0.56% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 4.60% over its listing price.

B R Goyal Infrastructure's IPO was subscribed 109.91 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 January 2025, and it closed on 9 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 128 to Rs 135 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News