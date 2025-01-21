AB Real Estate slides on posting dismal Q3 outcome

Aditya Birla Real Estate slipped 3.51% to Rs 1,961 after the firm reported consolidated net loss (continuing operations) of Rs 36.95 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 102.51 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total income decreased 28.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 961.32 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

During Q3 FY25, the firm recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 47.99 crore as against profit before tax of Rs 162 crore in Q3 FY24.

On segmental front, revenue from pulp & paper business was Rs 741.86 crore (down 15.81% YoY) while real estate income stood at Rs 185.98 crore (up 116.58% YoY) during the period under review.

Total expenses spiked 8.07% YoY to Rs 1,009.31 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Cost of materials consumed was Rs 478.65 crore (down 14.15% YoY), cost of land, construction and other related real estate development cost stood at Rs 120.36 crore (up 232.76% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 99.62 crore (up 20.26% YoY) during the period under review.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) is established in 1897. It has presence in cotton textiles, pulp & paper and real estate sectors.

