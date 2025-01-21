Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Japan's Nikkei edge up 0.32%

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains amid expectations the Bank of Japan will raise its key short-term interest rate at the end of a two-day policy meeting later this week.

The Nikkei average edged up by 0.32 percent to 39,027.98 while the broader Topix index settled marginally higher at 2,713.50.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

