Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 January 2025.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 84.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.18% to Rs.668.05. Volumes stood at 6.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 15.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.07% to Rs.824.90. Volumes stood at 53415 shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd saw volume of 17.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.34 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.39% to Rs.5,581.80. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd clocked volume of 15.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.18% to Rs.1,053.50. Volumes stood at 6.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 26.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.81 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.74% to Rs.1,334.15. Volumes stood at 12.96 lakh shares in the last session.

