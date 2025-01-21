Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 84.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.53 lakh shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 January 2025.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 84.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.18% to Rs.668.05. Volumes stood at 6.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 15.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.07% to Rs.824.90. Volumes stood at 53415 shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd saw volume of 17.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.34 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.39% to Rs.5,581.80. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd clocked volume of 15.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.18% to Rs.1,053.50. Volumes stood at 6.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 26.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.81 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.74% to Rs.1,334.15. Volumes stood at 12.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares fall

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story