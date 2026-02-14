Budget Session's first phase ends amid trade deal row, Naravane memoir controversy

The first phase of the Budget Session concluded on Friday (13 February) amid intense political exchanges over the India-US interim trade deal and the controversy surrounding former Army Chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned until March 9, with the full session scheduled to run till April 2.

The initial phase focused on the Union Budget 2026-27 and the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, but proceedings were repeatedly disrupted by opposition protests, leading to suspensions and sharp confrontations.

Disputes escalated over Rahul Gandhis attempt to cite excerpts from Naravanes unpublished book, prompting objections from the government and clarification from Penguin Random House India and the former Army Chief that the memoir has not yet been published. The recess will allow Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments, while key legislative business is expected in the second phase.