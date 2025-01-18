Camlin Fine Sciences receives pollution control board directive to close unit in Dahej SEZ

Camlin Fine Sciences has received order dated 17 January 2025 from Gujarat Pollution Control Board issuing closure directions under Section 33]A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act]1974, as amended from time to time (Directions) for the Companyfs unit situated at Plot No. Z/96/D, Part] II, Dahej SEZ, Tal. Vagra, Dist. Bharuch.

It is pertinent to note that as of date, the Company has addressed and complied with the alleged non]compliances mentioned in the Directions. This has been communicated to the relevant authority, along with the necessary supporting documents. Additionally, the Company has initiated steps to seek revocation of the Directions before they take effect, which is set for 15 days after 17 January 2025. Given these facts and circumstances, the Company does not anticipate any impact on the plant's production.

