Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Camlin Fine Sciences receives pollution control board directive to close unit in Dahej SEZ

Camlin Fine Sciences receives pollution control board directive to close unit in Dahej SEZ

Image
Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Camlin Fine Sciences has received order dated 17 January 2025 from Gujarat Pollution Control Board issuing closure directions under Section 33]A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act]1974, as amended from time to time (Directions) for the Companyfs unit situated at Plot No. Z/96/D, Part] II, Dahej SEZ, Tal. Vagra, Dist. Bharuch.

It is pertinent to note that as of date, the Company has addressed and complied with the alleged non]compliances mentioned in the Directions. This has been communicated to the relevant authority, along with the necessary supporting documents. Additionally, the Company has initiated steps to seek revocation of the Directions before they take effect, which is set for 15 days after 17 January 2025. Given these facts and circumstances, the Company does not anticipate any impact on the plant's production.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives ratings action from CRISIL

ICICI Lombard Q3 PAT spurts 68% YoY to Rs 724 crore

Jio Financial PAT rises to Rs 295 cr in Q3 FY25

Gland Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Pashamylaram facility

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story