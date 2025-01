Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has received credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 24,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Subordinated debt (Rs 3,113.50 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Commercial paper (Rs 15,000 crore) - CRISIL A1+

Bank loan (Rs 13,317 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable/ CRISIL A1+

Fixed deposit (Rs 12,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Powered by Capital Market - Live News