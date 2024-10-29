Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 10.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.60% to Rs 30181.85 croreNet profit of Canara Bank rose 10.27% to Rs 4187.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3797.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.60% to Rs 30181.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27289.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income30181.8527289.61 11 OPM %60.0260.21 -PBDT5512.515098.02 8 PBT5512.515098.02 8 NP4187.763797.67 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News