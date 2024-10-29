Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 37.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.18% to Rs 62.84 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 37.61% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 62.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.8449.809.9014.642.373.900.721.931.611.17

