Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 37.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 37.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.18% to Rs 62.84 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 37.61% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 62.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.8449.80 26 OPM %9.9014.64 -PBDT2.373.90 -39 PBT0.721.93 -63 NP1.611.17 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rebounds, up 250 pts at 80,250; Nifty atop 24,400; financials lead

1 out of 6 Nifty 500 stock falls over 20%; Time to worry or cherry pick?

IOCL declines 4% after slipping into loss in Q2 from profit a year ago

Sardar Patel deprived of Bharat Ratna, efforts made to erase legacy: Shah

Delhi HC asks AAP govt to respond to BJP MLAs plea for CAG reports

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story