R S Software (India) consolidated net profit rises 155.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 57.22% to Rs 17.20 crore

Net profit of R S Software (India) rose 155.10% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.22% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.2010.94 57 OPM %33.269.14 -PBDT5.823.03 92 PBT4.521.88 140 NP5.001.96 155

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

