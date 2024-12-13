Capri Global Capital ranks among Top Global Performers in S&P ESG Assessment

Capri Global Capital has achieved a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. The company earned an impressive score of 48 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for FY 2023- 24, marking its debut filing. This performance significantly surpasses the industry average score of 30 and positions Capri Loans among the top 20% of respondents globally within its sector.

The S&P Global CSA, recognized worldwide for evaluating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, highlights companies that demonstrate excellence in sustainable and responsible business operations. This achievement underscores Capri Loans' dedication to responsible business practices. Over the past year, the company has made significant strides in formalizing its ESG framework, ensuring sustainability is integrated into decision-making processes at every level.

