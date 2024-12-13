Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility launches new range of passenger and commercial electric 3-wheelers

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility introduced a new range of 'Made in India' passenger and commercial electric three wheelers under the brand Joy e-rik and launched all new high speed electric scooter 'Nemo' under the brand Joy e-bike.

Making electric three wheelers more reliable, safe and practical for driver and passengers, the company has launched two models under passenger vehicle segment - Joy e-rik V1 (L5) and Joy Bandhu (L3). In the commercial segment, the company launched two models Joy Sahayak + Cargo (L5) and Joy Eco Loader (L3). The commercial models will be available across authorised dealerships.

In its endeavour to strengthen the e-mobility landscape in the country, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited will be collaborating closely with fleet operators in India to provide sustainable and cost-effective transportation solutions for electrified last-mile delivery, shared mobility, and logistics sectors and thereby accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). By leveraging Wardwizard's advanced EV technology and operational expertise, the collaboration will help fleet operators reduce their carbon footprint, achieve significant savings on operational costs, and enhance efficiency. Focusing on innovation and localization, Wardwizard is offering customized solutions tailored to the address the diverse needs of Indian fleet operators.

Further strengthening the product portfolio of Joy e-bike, the company also launched its new high speed electric scooter 'Nemo' that features bold design with impressive performance, new features and technology to bring utmost comfort and convenience to the rider. The new offering from Joy e-bike marks an important moment in reaching new audience. The booking of the new model will begin from today across all the authorised dealership.

