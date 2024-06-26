CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise 'scam' case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise 'scam' case. The arrest was made after a special court in Delhi approved the necessary documents.

Kejriwal was presented before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, where the CBI requested his custody for interrogation. He is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The case centers around allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the Delhi government's 2021-22 excise policy, which has since been scrapped. The investigation began following a recommendation by Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) later filing a related case.

The controversial excise policy was intended to reform the liquor retail sector but faced significant opposition and accusations of irregularities, ultimately leading to its cancellation on 1 August 2022.

