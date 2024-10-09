Ceinsys Tech hits life high after bagging Rs 331-cr LoA

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Ceinsys Tech zoomed 15.25% to Rs 830 after the company received letter of award (LoA) from State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Water Supply and Sanitation Department (WSSD) for appointment of system integrators worth Rs 331.61 crore.

The contract includes appointment of system integrators (SIs) for IoT deployment including design, implementation & maintenance with centralized IoT platform for Jal Jeevan Mission projects in State of Maharashtra for Phase II.

The contract spans a two-year implementation period, followed by five years of operations and maintenance (O&M).

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and electricity.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 42.3% to Rs 11.91 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 8.37 crore in Q1 FY23. Net sales was at Rs 73.84 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 37.2% year on year.

The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 840 in intraday today.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

