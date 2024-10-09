Ceinsys Tech hits life high after bagging Rs 331-cr LoA

Ceinsys Tech zoomed 15.25% to Rs 830 after the company received letter of award (LoA) from State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Water Supply and Sanitation Department (WSSD) for appointment of system integrators worth Rs 331.61 crore.

The contract includes appointment of system integrators (SIs) for IoT deployment including design, implementation & maintenance with centralized IoT platform for Jal Jeevan Mission projects in State of Maharashtra for Phase II.

The contract spans a two-year implementation period, followed by five years of operations and maintenance (O&M).

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and electricity.