Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI announces creation of Climate Risk Information System

RBI announces creation of Climate Risk Information System

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated today that climate change is emerging as one of the significant risks to the financial system. It is crucial for regulated entities to undertake climate risk assessments for ensuring stability of their balance sheets and that of the financial system. Such an assessment requires, among other things, high quality data relating to local climate scenarios, climate forecasts, and emissions. The available climate related data is characterised by various gaps such as fragmented and varied sources, differing formats, frequencies and units. To bridge these gaps, the Reserve Bank proposes to create a data repository namely, the Reserve Bank Climate Risk Information System (RB-CRIS) comprising of two parts. The first part will be a web-based directory, listing various data sources, (meteorological, geospatial, etc.) which will be publicly accessible in the RBI website. The second part will be a data portal comprising of datasets (processed data in standardised formats). The access to this data portal will be made available only to the regulated entities in a phased manner.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RG Kar case: CBI cites blood stain, DNA report as evidence in chargesheet

RBI MPC LIVE: Need to hold inflation horse in tight leash, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty at 25,100 as RBI holds rates, stance at neutral

Real estate industry's rate cut hopes bashed as RBI keeps rate unchanged

SSC GD 2025: Important notice issued for constable exam, view details

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story