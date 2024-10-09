RBI announces creation of Climate Risk Information System

Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated today that climate change is emerging as one of the significant risks to the financial system. It is crucial for regulated entities to undertake climate risk assessments for ensuring stability of their balance sheets and that of the financial system. Such an assessment requires, among other things, high quality data relating to local climate scenarios, climate forecasts, and emissions. The available climate related data is characterised by various gaps such as fragmented and varied sources, differing formats, frequencies and units. To bridge these gaps, the Reserve Bank proposes to create a data repository namely, the Reserve Bank Climate Risk Information System (RB-CRIS) comprising of two parts. The first part will be a web-based directory, listing various data sources, (meteorological, geospatial, etc.) which will be publicly accessible in the RBI website. The second part will be a data portal comprising of datasets (processed data in standardised formats). The access to this data portal will be made available only to the regulated entities in a phased manner.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News