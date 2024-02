Century Plyboards (India) standalone net profit declines 20.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 934.31 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 20.59% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 81.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 934.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 877.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.934.31877.1711.4614.25108.10127.1386.50109.1064.6181.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel