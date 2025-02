Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 9.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 452.34 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 9.96% to Rs 45.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 452.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 438.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.452.34438.9213.6014.0071.3475.8460.9866.1945.8150.88

