CESC drops as PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 265 crore in Q3

CESC tumbled 4.44% to Rs 162.50 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.69% to Rs 265 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 281 crore posted in same quarter a year ago.

However, revenue from operations rose 9.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,561 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax in the December 2024 quarter stood at Rs 362 crore, down by 0.55% YoY.

Total expenses rose 2.8% to Rs 3595 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. Cost of energy purchased stood at Rs 1,274 crore (up 4.94% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 1,274 crore (up 3.3% YoY) Finance costs stood at Rs 339 crore (up 14.53% YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 2.05% to Rs 996 crore on a 10.23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,124 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share and record date for the same is fixed as 16 January 2025.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News