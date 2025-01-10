Syrma SGS Technology partners with MSI

For manufacturing laptops for MSI at its Chennai facility

Syrma SGS Technology announced a collaboration with MSI (a global leader in AI PCs, gaming, content creation, business & productivity and AIoT solutions) as its manufacturing partner in India to produce laptops for the Indian market. Through this strategic collaboration, Syrma SGS will assemble laptops for MSI at its state-of-the-art Chennai facility.

MSI and Syrma SGS are setting the stage for a phased approach to localize manufacturing for MSI in India through this alliance, starting with the assembly of laptops. Backed by MSI's technology transfer and best practices, Syrma SGS will leverage its high-quality, scalable manufacturing process to deliver on its Make in India' promise. This long-term collaboration between the two will cater to the Indian market, bringing premium MSI laptops closer to consumers

Powered by Capital Market - Live News