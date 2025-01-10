Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers 6th Scorpene Submarine 'VAGHSHEER' to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered the Sixth Scorpene Submarine 'VAGHSHEER' of Project P-75 on 09 January 2025 to the Indian Navy, subsequently to be commissioned into Indian Navy as INS Vaghsheer.

Vaghsheer, was launched on 20 April 2022 and has undergone a series of comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials, for more than a year, to ensure delivery of a fully Combat Worthy Submarine, capable of operation in all modes and regimes of deployment.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders conveyed that with the delivery of Vaghsheer, India further cements its position as a Submarine Building Nation and MDL has lived up to its reputation as one of the India's only shipyard with capacity and capability to meet requirements and aspirations of the Indian Navy in all dimensions. The delivery of six Submarines namely, Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj, Vela, Vagir and now Vaghsheer, reaffirmed India's membership in the exclusive group of Submarine Building Nations.

