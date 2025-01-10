Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Windlas Biotech receives GMP certification for its new state-of-the-art injectable facility

Windlas Biotech receives GMP certification for its new state-of-the-art injectable facility

Image
Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
From Food Safety & Drugs Administration Authority of Uttarakhand

Windlas Biotech announced that it has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification for its new State-of-the-Art Injectable facility from the Food Safety & Drugs Administration Authority of Uttarakhand, following the inspection in December 2024. The certification states, that the firm is following the Good Manufacturing Practices as per World Health Organization (WHO) TRS Guidelines.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

