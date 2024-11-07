Chambal Fertilisers gains as Q2 PAT rises 34% YoY ; declares dividend of Rs 4/ share

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals added 1.48% to Rs 358.45 after the company's net profit surged 34.4% to Rs 500.42 crore despite of 19.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 4,346.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 30.94% to Rs 749.65 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 834 crore in the September quarter, registering a growth of 20% YoY. The higher EBITDA was driven by better energy efficiency, increased production and sales of urea, as well as higher volumes and margins in CPC and SN.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 40.79% to Rs 536.36 crore despite a 19.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 4,346.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 29.9% to Rs 934.68 crore on 15.28% decline in revenue from operations to 9,374.62 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend will be paid/dispatched on or before 5th December 2024.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals manufactures ammonia, urea, pesticides and other products for farming and other agricultural applications. The company also provides consulting services to farmers on their seeding programs.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

