Oil India selected as preferred bidder for Phop Graphite and Vanadium Block in Arunachal Pradesh

Oil India has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Phop Graphite and Vanadium Block in Arunachal Pradesh. This selection was made by the Ministry of Mines in a recently concluded auction of eight critical mineral blocks, held under Tranche IV of the Auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks.

The critical minerals, essential for high-tech and green energy applications, will play a crucial role in reducing India's dependence on imports. Aligned with the national priorities of creating the national critical mineral mission, OIL is committed to support India's energy self-sufficiency and advancing the Govt. of India's vision of achieving self-reliance in critical minerals, positioning India as a competitive player in the global mineral economy

