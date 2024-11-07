Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.73%, NIFTY Crashes 1.16%

Nifty Metal index closed down 2.73% at 9392.85 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd dropped 8.49%, Vedanta Ltd slipped 3.40% and Welspun Corp Ltd added 3.34%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 42.00% over last one year compared to the 24.46% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index has dropped 1.82% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.16% to close at 24199.35 while the SENSEX has slid 1.04% to close at 79541.79 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News