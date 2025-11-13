Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 24.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 24.06% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs -0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.-0.02-0.01-5700.00-18900.001.802.651.802.651.651.33

