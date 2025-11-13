Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 94.92 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 160.00% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 94.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.94.9293.643.082.422.351.511.781.021.820.70

