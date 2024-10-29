China Shanghai composite index moves down 1.08%

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday and the dollar index held steady as investors looked ahead to a slew of U.S. economic data as well as tech megacap earnings for directional cues.

Traders also remained apprehensive that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election may slow global growth.

Gold edged up in Asian trading while oil steadied after tumbling 6 percent on Monday, the biggest decline in more than two years on signs the war in the Middle East would not widen.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.08 percent to 3,286.41 as caution set in ahead of a top leadership meeting next week, expected to discuss stimulus measures.

Investors also reacted to reports suggesting that the Biden administration has finalized restrictions on investments by U.S. individuals and companies into advanced technology in China.

